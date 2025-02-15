Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

