Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.