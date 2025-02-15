Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,265 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 392,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80,787 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
