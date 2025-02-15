Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.