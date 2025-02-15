Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLX opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

