Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Twilio by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Twilio by 235.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 50,490.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 398,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9,679.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Twilio Stock Down 14.9 %

Twilio stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

