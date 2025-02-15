Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 171.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,107,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,005 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUSI stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

