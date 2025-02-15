Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

