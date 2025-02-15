Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 406,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 200,135 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,677,000 after buying an additional 278,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $38.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.