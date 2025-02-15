Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kirby were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 158.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $108.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

