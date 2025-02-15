Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,877,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

