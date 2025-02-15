Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.72.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

