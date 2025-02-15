Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,807 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.