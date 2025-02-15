Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for TVTX FY2026 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,250. This represents a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,425 shares of company stock worth $4,674,259. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

