Leerink Partnrs Predicts 10x Genomics Q1 Earnings

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

