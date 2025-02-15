LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $373.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $376.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

