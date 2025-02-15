Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $20.00 on Monday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $33,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,602. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,160. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,759 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $23,917,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Magnite by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,458 shares during the period. Finally, Maestria Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $15,161,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

