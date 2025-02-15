MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

