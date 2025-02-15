Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,969 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 44,895 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $6,153,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $408.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $385.58 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.47 and a 200-day moving average of $423.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $14,333,540. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

