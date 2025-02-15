Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is DGS Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,540. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.96.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

