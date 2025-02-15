Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $101,000 in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of MAGN opened at $22.54 on Friday. Magnera Corp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other Magnera news, CEO Curt Begle purchased 23,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

