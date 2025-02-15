Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $35,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 807.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

