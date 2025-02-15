Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 517 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 36.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

