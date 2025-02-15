Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 939 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 93,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.94 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

