MKT Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $492,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

