Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 295.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 149.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 148.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Moderna Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

