Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $835.00 to $898.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.75.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $734.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

