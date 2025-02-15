National Bank Financial Predicts Cineplex FY2026 Earnings

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.93.

Shares of CGX opened at C$11.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.89. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$711.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cineplex

In other Cineplex news, Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total transaction of C$299,337.48. Insiders have sold 33,615 shares of company stock worth $340,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

