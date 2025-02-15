Needham & Company LLC Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $125.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. Q2 has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Q2 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Q2 by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

