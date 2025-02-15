Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,724,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 307,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nextracker by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Nextracker Stock Up 3.0 %

NXT stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.