NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

