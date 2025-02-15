NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.