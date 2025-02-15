OLIO Financial Planning Sells 339 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

