Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 3,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPY

About Oppenheimer

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.