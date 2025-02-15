Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.