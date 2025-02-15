Powerfleet FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Northland Capmk

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Powerfleet

In other news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,782.10. This trade represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powerfleet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIOT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth $43,134,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth $28,543,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at $24,487,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at $15,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

