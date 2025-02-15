PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 15.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

PPL stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

