Q1 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 106,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.21, for a total transaction of $25,698,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,348,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,079,209,816.61. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,415 shares of company stock valued at $63,544,899. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

