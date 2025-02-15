Q4 EPS Estimates for SPS Commerce Raised by William Blair

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 63.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

