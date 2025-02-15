Q4 EPS Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Cut by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $165.20 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

