Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) vs. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Head to Head Review

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Astera Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 0.71% 12.41% 6.74% Astera Labs -30.69% -15.57% -12.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Astera Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.79 billion 1.88 -$70.32 million $0.28 272.00 Astera Labs $396.29 million 35.16 -$26.26 million ($1.73) -50.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Astera Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qorvo. Astera Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Astera Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Qorvo and Astera Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 3 12 4 0 2.05 Astera Labs 0 1 11 1 3.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $95.84, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Astera Labs has a consensus price target of $115.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Qorvo.

Summary

Qorvo beats Astera Labs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.