Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.