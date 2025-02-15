Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:CRT

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised CT Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRT

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT)

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.