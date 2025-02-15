Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:CRT

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised CT Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.