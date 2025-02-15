Raymond James Comments on Ero Copper’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

TSE ERO opened at C$20.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.00. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$18.16 and a one year high of C$32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

