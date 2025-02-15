Raymond James Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.45. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$8.54 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market cap of C$689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

