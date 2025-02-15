Raymond James Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$18.16 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.