Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Roth Capital cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Reddit Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Research analysts predict that Reddit will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,797,782.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,642,377.21. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $1,985,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,032,538.09. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,357,388.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Reddit by 60.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

