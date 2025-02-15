Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reddit from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE RDDT opened at $196.37 on Thursday. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,214,850.06. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $4,270,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at $197,635,015.41. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,357,388 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reddit by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,154,000 after buying an additional 1,923,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after buying an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.