Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

