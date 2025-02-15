Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 31.8% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 316,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

